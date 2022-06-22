food

CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• BBQ — Tour of Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Mediterranean, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fix & Feast 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Kids — Eggcellent Eggs, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. June 29.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• De la Madre: Puerto Rican Family Tables, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Couples Class: Tastes of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.

• Couples Class: Colorado Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.

• Korean Cuisine: Bulgogi and BBQ, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $85.

• Spanish Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 29, $90.

Sweet Addict Bakery — Classes held at 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd. Registration: sweetaddictbakery .com/cooking-classes-2.

• Spring Break Cooking Camp — Culinary Bootcamp, 9-11 a.m. ages 6-10, noon-2 p.m. ages 11-15, 3-5 p.m. ages older than 15, Monday-July 1, $249.

EVENTS

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Wine Festival Festival — Telluride; telluridewinefestival.com.

SATURDAY

Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat — Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; reds whitesandbrews.net.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Taco Festival — Chihuahua racing, music, tacos and more, Denver; denvertacofestival.com.

Bacon and Bourbon Festival — Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

