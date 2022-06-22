CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• BBQ — Tour of Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Mediterranean, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kids — Eggcellent Eggs, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. June 29.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• De la Madre: Puerto Rican Family Tables, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Tastes of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: Colorado Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• Korean Cuisine: Bulgogi and BBQ, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $85.
• Spanish Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 29, $90.
Sweet Addict Bakery — Classes held at 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd. Registration: sweetaddictbakery .com/cooking-classes-2.
• Spring Break Cooking Camp — Culinary Bootcamp, 9-11 a.m. ages 6-10, noon-2 p.m. ages 11-15, 3-5 p.m. ages older than 15, Monday-July 1, $249.
EVENTS
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Wine Festival Festival — Telluride; telluridewinefestival.com.
SATURDAY
Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat — Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; reds whitesandbrews.net.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Taco Festival — Chihuahua racing, music, tacos and more, Denver; denvertacofestival.com.
Bacon and Bourbon Festival — Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
