Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Street Foods: Southeast Asia, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
• Whole Hog Butchery, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $400.
• A World of Taste: Modern Israeli, 6-9 p.m. June 30.
• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9 p.m. July 1.
• Rolls, Buns & Braids, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 2.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Spanish Tapas, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Kids - Cupcakes, 1-4 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast: Summer 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Sourdough, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Macarons 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Sweet Tarts 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or June 30.
• Kids - Skills Camp 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-July 1.
• French Cookies, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. July 2.
Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com.
• Key lime, with tequila and pretzel crust, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.
WEDNESDAY
Farm-to-Table Culinary Summer: Asian Fusion - A Celebration of Exotic Asia — 6-9 p.m., Rockledge Lodge, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $95. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2n5caa57.
SATURDAY
Arvada on Tap — A craft beer and barbecue fest, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Bacon and Bourbon Festival — Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.
SUNDAY
Paella on the Patio — Noon-1 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.
THROUGH AUG. 26
Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 5
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, except July 4, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.
