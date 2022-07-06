CLASSES
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/ nature-centers.
• Sustainability Series: Pickling & Water Bath Canning, 6-8 p.m. July 20, $10.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Cocktail Collaboration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, $109.
• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Street Food: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Seafood 101, 6-9:30 p.m. July 14, $125.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon July 13.
• Kids Kickin’ Chicken, 1-4 p.m. July 13 or 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 20.
• Sauces 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 13.
• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 14.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon July 15.
• Fix & Feast 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 15.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• San Diego Seafood Night, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $95.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Southern Road Trip: Delicious Comfort Foods Favorites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 13, $85.
• Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 14, $90.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Oaked & Smoked — American Whiskey and BBQ — Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
