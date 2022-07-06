food

CLASSES

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/ nature-centers.

• Sustainability Series: Pickling & Water Bath Canning, 6-8 p.m. July 20, $10.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Cocktail Collaboration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, $109.

• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Street Food: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Seafood 101, 6-9:30 p.m. July 14, $125.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon July 13.

• Kids Kickin’ Chicken, 1-4 p.m. July 13 or 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 20.

• Sauces 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 13.

• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 14.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon July 15.

• Fix & Feast 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 15.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• San Diego Seafood Night, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $95.

• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.

• Southern Road Trip: Delicious Comfort Foods Favorites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 13, $85.

• Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 14, $90.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Oaked & Smoked — American Whiskey and BBQ — Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

