CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Beer Tasting — Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Tapas Espana, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Brownies, Blondies and Bars, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Vegetables — The French Way, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Kids — Knife Skills 101, 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. July 12.

• French Cookies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 12.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Book Signing — With cookbook author A.J. Forget, "The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

SUNDAY

Beer Dinner with Ephemera & Pikes Peak Brewing — 6-8 p.m., Ephemera, 514 S. Tejon St., Suite 250A, $100. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4xstvr3f.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

