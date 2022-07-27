CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Street Food: Taiwan, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Dim Sum, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Country vs Country, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• French Asian, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Opera Cake, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Regional Italian Wine Dinner, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $95.
• Couples Class: Steak and Scotch, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Tastes of Thailand, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Magnificent Milan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• A Tour of Tastes Buds, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Summer Vegan Gourmet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Food and Wine Festival — Breckenridge; rockymtnevents.com/breckenridge-food-wine.
SATURDAY
Heritage Fire — Live-fire, open-air culinary experience, showcasing an all-star cast of more than 25 chefs, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.
Westy Craft Brew Fest — Music, ciders, meade and beer, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.
Winter Park Uncorked — Wine, wine and more wine, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28, SEPT. 25 AND OCT. 20
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., TAPAteria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: tapateria.com/events-paella-on-the-patio.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.