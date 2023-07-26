CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Tapas, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Rome, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• French Caribbean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Black Forest Cake, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Croissants, 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Sourdough, 12:30-3:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Savory Petit Fours, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Kids - Knife Skills, 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. Tuesday.

• French Cookies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• BBQ - Tour of Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Taste of Pikes Peak — 5-9 p.m., 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $20 and up. Tickets: tasteofpikespeak.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Food and Wine Festival — Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries, Breckenridge; rockymtnevents.com/breckenridge-food-wine.

SATURDAY

Boots & Brews — Live music, beer, food trucks and more, Festival Park, Castle Rock; downtowncastlerock.com/events.

Westy Craft Brew Fest — Music, craft beer and more, City Park, Westminster; westybrewfest.com.

Heritage Fire — Live-fire, open-air culinary experience, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Brew Fest — Beer, food vendors, live music and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

VegFest Colorado — Celebration of plant-based living, Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus, Denver; vegfestco.com.

AUG. 2

Creole & Cajun Harvest Dinner — 6-9 p.m., Rockledge Lodge/Smokebrush Farm, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $85, $150 for two. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ywz7xv43.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].