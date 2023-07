CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• American Regional Cooking: California, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• French Regional Cooking: Alsace, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Tapas, 6-9 p.m. July 27.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9 p.m. July 28.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Rome, 6-9 p.m. July 29.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Croissants, 12:30-4 p.m. or 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday; 5:30-9 p.m. July 29.

• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Monday.

• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Cupcakes 1-4 p.m. July 26.

• Summer Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 26.

• French Caribbean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 27; 9 a.m.-noon July 28.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 28.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon July 29.

• Black Forest Cake, 1-4 p.m. July 29.

• Sourdough, 12:30-3:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 30.

• Savory Petit Fours, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 31.

Gold Star Pies — Registration: [email protected].

• Blueberry Nectarine, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival — Seminars, dinners, tastings and more, Crested Butte. Cost and tickets: cbwineandfood.org.

SATURDAY

Denver Summer Brew Fest — Sample more than 100 brews, Mile High Station, Denver. Cost and tickets: brewfestevents.com.

SUNDAY

Paella on the Patio — Noon-1 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272, tapateria.com.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

