CLASSES

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/ nature-centers.

• Sustainability Series: Pickling & Water Bath Canning, 6-8 p.m. July 20, $10.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Seafood 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $125.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Whole Hog Butchers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $325.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Kids — Eggcelent Eggs, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Kids — A Better Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon July 20.

• Kids — Kickin’ Chicken, 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 20.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.

• Couples Class: An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.

• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Rollin’ Sushi, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $95.

• The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Summer Tarts and Tonics, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 20, $85.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Castle Rock WineFest — Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

Blues & BBQ Street Festival — Music, food and beer, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.

TUESDAY-JULY 20

Ale Yeah! Lazy Dog Beer Dinner — 4-10 p.m., Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., $70 for two people. Reservations: tinyurl.com/mszas5yf.

JULY 20-23

Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival — With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors, Crested Butte; cbwineandfood.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

