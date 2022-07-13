CLASSES
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/ nature-centers.
• Sustainability Series: Pickling & Water Bath Canning, 6-8 p.m. July 20, $10.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Seafood 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $125.
• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Whole Hog Butchers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $325.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Feast 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Kids — Eggcelent Eggs, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids — A Better Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon July 20.
• Kids — Kickin’ Chicken, 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 20.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Rollin’ Sushi, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $95.
• The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Summer Tarts and Tonics, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 20, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Castle Rock WineFest — Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.
Blues & BBQ Street Festival — Music, food and beer, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.
TUESDAY-JULY 20
Ale Yeah! Lazy Dog Beer Dinner — 4-10 p.m., Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., $70 for two people. Reservations: tinyurl.com/mszas5yf.
JULY 20-23
Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival — With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors, Crested Butte; cbwineandfood.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
