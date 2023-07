CLASSES

A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio — 11663 Voyager Parkway. Registration: sweetwaterflowermarket.com/workshops.

• Wine Pairing with Light Apps, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Fascinating Fungi, 1-4 p.m. Thursday.

• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Colorado Cuisine, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Beer Tasting - IPA, 6-8 p.m. Sunday.

• Croissants, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. Monday; 12:40-4 p.m. or 5-8:30 p.m. July 23; 5:30-9 p.m. July 29.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

RiNo Beer Fest — Showcasing breweries, cideries, distilleries and more, Zeppelin Station, Denver; beerfestco.com.

Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ — Whiskeys from all over the world paired with BBQ, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

Castle Rock WineFest — Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Wine & Jazz Festival — Sip on wine to the beat of dozens of jazz musicians, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].