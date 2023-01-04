CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• King Cake, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, 9-10 a.m. or 11 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Feast: Winter 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Copy Cat, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Savory Pies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11.
• Knife Skills, 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 11 or 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12 or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 13.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
• Asian Comfort Food, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14.
• Kids — Knife Skills 101, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18.
Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Platter, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, $90.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Pies & Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Nonna in the Kitchen — Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $90.
• Bao Buns Busted, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $90.
• Global Savory Pies, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11, $89.
• Meals in Minutes: Cooking with Sweet Wines, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12, $89.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13, $195.
• Couples Class: Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14, $185.
• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 15, $90.
• The Chinese New Year Festival, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16, $90.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17, $90.
EVENTS
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
—
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.