Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $119.
• Italian Regional Cooking: Rome, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Moroccan, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Italian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Under Pressure — Around the World, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• A Holiday in Cambodia, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Bruschetta & Crostini, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2, $55.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.
• Immunity Boosting Cooking, noon Thursday.
• Indian Street Eats, 5-7 p.m. Friday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Beautiful Breads and Brunch: A Laminated Dough Workshop, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $160.
• Couples Class: Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $170.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2, $85.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild Winter Dinner — To benefit youth music programs, 6 p.m., U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $200. Reservations: cspguild.org.
SATURDAY
Author Talk and Book Signing — With Heidi Wigand-Nicely, “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” noon-3 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
