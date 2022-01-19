Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 9-11 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• French 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 26.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Italian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Street-Style Enchiladas, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• All About Kimchi, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Press Your Luck, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 25, $65.
• Couscous 4-Ways, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25, $65.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Indian Non-Vegetarian Cooking, 5-7 p.m. Friday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 29.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Aperture Cellars Wine Pairing Dinner — A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Foundation Boulder County to help those affected by the Marshall fire, 6 p.m., Forged — Denver, 1825 Blake St., $100. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/9u7vvk56.
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
