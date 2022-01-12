CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $119.
• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $119.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $119.
• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan.22, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Winter Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix or Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon Friday-Saturday.
• French Asian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 9-11 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 22.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Italian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 20, $60.
• Street-Style Enchiladas, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 21, $75.
• All About Kimchi, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 22, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Basics of Baking at 5280, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Couples Class: A Winter Dinner Party in Acapulco, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• The International Vegan Traveler, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19, $85.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27, $170.
• Couples Class: Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $170.
• An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $85.
• Couples Class: A Regional Italian Wine Dinner, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $180.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
