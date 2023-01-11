CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Knife Skills, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Asian Comfort Food, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18.
• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 or 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 19.
• French 201, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21.
• Fix & Feast: Winter 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
• Asian Picnics, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Jan. 25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Meals in Minutes: Cooking with Sweet Wines, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Couples Class: Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $90.
• The Chinese New Year Festival, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $90.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• Basic Techniques 1, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25, $185.
• A Pizza Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19, $89.
• Couples Class: Perfect Piedmont, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20, $195.
• Secrets of Gluten Free Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $89.
• Couples Class: Taste of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $185.
• The International Vegan Traveler, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $90.
• Winter in Guadalajara, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23, $90.
• Moroccan Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24, $89.
EVENTS
JAN. 28
Winter Brew Fest — Music, vendors and more, Mile High Station, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
