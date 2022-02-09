food

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Wine 101: Basic Wine Concepts, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 22, $65.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Superbowl, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday.

• Cuisine d’Amour, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday.

• Opera Cake (Coffee), 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Opera Cake (Grand Marnier), 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 16 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 17.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Cooking with Maple Syrup, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16, $60.

Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Heart Healthy Dinners, noon Thursday.

• Galentines Cooking: Ladies Night In, 6 p.m. Friday.

• Family Cooking Valentines Special, 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $80.

• Couples Class: Tastes of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.

• Young Chefs: Valentine’s Day Cake Pops, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• Couples Valentine’s Class: Small Plates for all Day Dining, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $200.

• Couples Valentine’s Class: A Celebration of Love, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday or Monday, $200.

• Global Savory Pies, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16, $90.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Book Signing with Heidi Wigand-Nicely — “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Onesie Bar Crawl — 4-11:59 p.m., Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., $9-$18. Tickets: eventvesta.com/events/11731/t/tickets.

THROUGH FEB. 27

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

THROUGH MARCH 26

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

