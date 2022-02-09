Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Wine 101: Basic Wine Concepts, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 22, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Superbowl, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday.
• Cuisine d’Amour, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday.
• Opera Cake (Coffee), 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Opera Cake (Grand Marnier), 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 16 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 17.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Cooking with Maple Syrup, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16, $60.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Heart Healthy Dinners, noon Thursday.
• Galentines Cooking: Ladies Night In, 6 p.m. Friday.
• Family Cooking Valentines Special, 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $80.
• Couples Class: Tastes of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Young Chefs: Valentine’s Day Cake Pops, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Couples Valentine’s Class: Small Plates for all Day Dining, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $200.
• Couples Valentine’s Class: A Celebration of Love, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday or Monday, $200.
• Global Savory Pies, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16, $90.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Book Signing with Heidi Wigand-Nicely — “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Onesie Bar Crawl — 4-11:59 p.m., Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., $9-$18. Tickets: eventvesta.com/events/11731/t/tickets.
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
