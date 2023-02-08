CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Cooking with Cupid, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $140.

• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Emm Co. — Registration: emmcoevents.com/events.

• Mocktails, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Epicentral CoWorking, 415 N. Tejon St., $44-$49.

Food to Power — Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., donations accepted. Registration required.

• Fermentation Station, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday; tinyurl.com/4yaupn38.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Modern Mexican, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Cuisine d’Amour, Friday-Tuesday, call or go online for times.

• Macarons 101, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday or Tuesday.

• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Biryani Platter: Valentine’s Special, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, $85.

Sweet Addict Bakery — 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 100. Registration: sweetaddictbakery.com/cooking-classes-2.

• Cream Tarts with French Macarons, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, $114.

• Chicken Chow Mein & Egg Roll Bowls, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, $54.

• Meringue Cookies, 1-4 p.m. Friday, $44.

• Cupcake Valentine’s Cookie Decorating, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $44.

• Rocky Road Candy, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $44.

• Purr-fect Valentine’s Cookie Decorating, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, $48.

• Lemon Blueberry Tarts, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $44.

• Super Bowl Cooking Decorating, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, $44.

• Game Day Appetizers, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $54.

• Chocolate Desserts from Scratch, 11 a.m.-noon Sunday, $54.

• Love You a Latte Cooking Decorating, noon-1 p.m. Sunday, $44.

• Crab Ragoon, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $44.

• Bean to Bar — Chocolate 101, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, $74.

• Gal-entine’s Night Out, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, $64.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Boots, Bubbles and Bourbon Extravaganza — To benefit Honor Flight of Southern Colorado with live entertainment, wine and bourbon tastings, silent auction and more, 6-9 p.m., Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $65. Tickets: honorflightsoco.net.

French Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $80. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

Chocolate, Cocktails and Corsets — 6:30 p.m., Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $22-$25. Reservations: mollybrown.org.

