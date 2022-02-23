Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• American Regional Cooking: New Orleans, 6-9:30 p.m. March 2.
• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. March 3.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Mardi Gras, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday.
• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 2.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon March 3.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 3 or 9 a.m.-noon March 4.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Vintage Vibes — Fannie Merritt Farmer & the Boston Cooking School, 6-8 p.m. March 3, $65.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.
• One Ingredient — Three Ways, noon Thursday.
• Non-Vegetarian Indian Cooking, 6 p.m. Friday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Exotic Flavors from the Polynesian Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Sweet Saturdays: Cheat Day Breakfast Treats, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $80.
• Couples Class: Tastes of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• A Mardi Gras Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• My Big Fat Greek Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 3, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Piemonte Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $75. Reservations: 719-598-8667.
MARCH 3-5
Wine Festival of Colorado — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations, go online for prices. Tickets: csconservatory.org.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
