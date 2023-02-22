CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Fix & Feast: Winter 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.

• Macarons 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 1.

• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 2.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon March 3.

• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 3.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon March 4.

• Pasta Making, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 4.

• Pâte à Choux, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6 or 1-4 p.m. March 10.

• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 7.

• Pork Expert, 9 a.m.-noon March 8.

• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 8 or 9 a.m.-noon March 9.

• French 201, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 9 or 9 a.m.-noon March 10.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Bellíssimo Italian Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.

MARCH 2-4

Wine Festival of Colorado Springs - The Wines of Northern Italy — To benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory, March 2-4. Go online for events, locations and prices. Tickets: winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.

MARCH 3-31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

MARCH 11

Scandinavian Winter Tea — 2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $25. Reservations: Kathie, 719-229-9289, sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.

—

