Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Culinary Date Night: France 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $119.
• Cooking with Cupid, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9-12, $135.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Sip and Savor (Wine Tasting 1), 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• French 101, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Soups 2, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 9.
• Superbowl, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 or 11.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• You Bake Me Crazy — Chocolate Caramel Cupcakes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Immunity-Boosting Recipes, noon Thursday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 12.
• Heart Healthy Dinners, noon Feb. 10.
• Galentines Cooking: Ladies Night In, 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Winter Cocktail Party — The Grazing Table, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $170.
• Secrets of Cake Decorating, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $80.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, $85.
• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, $80.
• Couples Class: Tastes of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, $185.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
