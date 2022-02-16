food

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Dim Sum, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $119.

• Teen Cooking Class, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $119.

• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, $119.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sip and Savor (Wine Tasting 2), 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday or Monday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24-26.

• Mardi Gras, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 or 25.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23, $65.

Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Low-Carb Vegetarian, noon Friday.

• One Ingredient — Three Ways, noon Feb. 24.

• Nonvegetarian Indian Cooking, 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.

• Belly Rules: Eat Well, Live Well, 10 am.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• The Modern Italian Chef, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Lifestyle Cooking: Anti-Inflammatory Foods for 2022, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 23, $85.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

SUNDAY

Greek Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $85. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.

THROUGH FEB. 27

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

THROUGH MARCH 26

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

