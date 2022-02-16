Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Dim Sum, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $119.
• Teen Cooking Class, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $119.
• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sip and Savor (Wine Tasting 2), 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday or Monday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24-26.
• Mardi Gras, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 or 25.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23, $65.
Polka Dots and Curry — Virtual and in-person Indian cooking classes, call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Low-Carb Vegetarian, noon Friday.
• One Ingredient — Three Ways, noon Feb. 24.
• Nonvegetarian Indian Cooking, 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• Belly Rules: Eat Well, Live Well, 10 am.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• The Modern Italian Chef, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Lifestyle Cooking: Anti-Inflammatory Foods for 2022, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 23, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SUNDAY
Greek Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $85. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
