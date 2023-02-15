CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Pasta 101, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $119.

Food to Power — Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., donations accepted. Registration required.

• Plant Bases: How to Make Vegan Condiments, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday; tinyurl.com/ycyr9wk5.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Soups 2, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Mardi Gras, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Spanish Tapas, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Real Southern Specialties, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com

• Gluten Free Blueberry Pie, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $70.

Sweet Addict Bakery — 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 100. Registration: sweetaddictbakery.com/cooking-classes-2.

• Apple Spice Cake, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, $44.

• The Art of Dumplings, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, $48.

• Fat Tuesday Foods, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, $54.

• No One Eats Alone Day - Bento Boxes, 1-3 p.m. Friday, $54.

• Pate a Choux - Cream Puffs and Eclairs, 4-6 p.m. Friday, $54.

• Champion Crab Recipes, 7-9 p.m. Friday, $84.

• Carnaval Cookie Decorating, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $44.

• Advanced French Macarons, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, $120.

• Drink Wine Day - Cooking with Wine, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $74.

• Mardi Gras Cooking Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, $44.

• Tres Leches Cake, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, $48.

• Mardi Gras Foods, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, $74.

• Addams Dessert Class, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $68.

• Cooking with Aphrodisiacs, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, $84.

• Quick Breads, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 23, $44.

• Beef Stroganoff & Homemade Egg Noodles, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23, $54.

EVENTS

FEB. 22

Winter Dinner — To benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $250. Reservations: cspguild.org.

Country French Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $80. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

FEB. 23

Bellíssimo Italian Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.

—

