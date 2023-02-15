CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Pasta 101, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $119.
Food to Power — Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., donations accepted. Registration required.
• Plant Bases: How to Make Vegan Condiments, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday; tinyurl.com/ycyr9wk5.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 2, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Mardi Gras, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Spanish Tapas, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Real Southern Specialties, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com
• Gluten Free Blueberry Pie, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $70.
Sweet Addict Bakery — 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 100. Registration: sweetaddictbakery.com/cooking-classes-2.
• Apple Spice Cake, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, $44.
• The Art of Dumplings, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, $48.
• Fat Tuesday Foods, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, $54.
• No One Eats Alone Day - Bento Boxes, 1-3 p.m. Friday, $54.
• Pate a Choux - Cream Puffs and Eclairs, 4-6 p.m. Friday, $54.
• Champion Crab Recipes, 7-9 p.m. Friday, $84.
• Carnaval Cookie Decorating, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $44.
• Advanced French Macarons, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, $120.
• Drink Wine Day - Cooking with Wine, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $74.
• Mardi Gras Cooking Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, $44.
• Tres Leches Cake, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, $48.
• Mardi Gras Foods, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, $74.
• Addams Dessert Class, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $68.
• Cooking with Aphrodisiacs, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, $84.
• Quick Breads, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 23, $44.
• Beef Stroganoff & Homemade Egg Noodles, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23, $54.
EVENTS
FEB. 22
Winter Dinner — To benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $250. Reservations: cspguild.org.
Country French Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $80. Reservations: 719-598-8667.
FEB. 23
Bellíssimo Italian Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.
—
