CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Cooking with Cupid, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, $140.

Food to Power — Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., donations accepted. Registration required.

• Fermentation Station, 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 11; tinyurl.com/4yaupn38.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Pasta Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Beef Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Easy Bento, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Fix & Feast: Winter 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 8.

• Chocolate Desserts, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 8 or 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.

• Modern Mexican, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 or 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 10.

• Cuisine d'Amour, Feb. 10-14, go online for times and dates.

Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Biryani Platter: Valentine's Special, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 11, $85.

Sweet Addict Bakery — 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 100. Registration: sweetaddictbakery.com/cooking-classes-2.

• Pennsylvania Dutch Foods, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, $54.

• Gourmet Cupcakes, 1-3 p.m. Friday, $48.

• Carrot Cake, 4-6 p.m. Friday, $35.20.

• Je t'aime Paris Cookie Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $48.

• We Go Together Like...Cookie Decorating, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $48.

• Caribbean Foods, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, $54.

• Bee Mine Cooking Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, $48.

• Dutch Apple Pie, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, $44.

• Felt Valentine's Cooking Decorating, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $48.

• Flourless Chocolate Cake, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, $44.

• Intro to Green Chili, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, $49.

• Cream Tarts with French Macarons, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9, $114.

• Chicken Chow Mein & Egg Roll Bowls, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 9, $54.

EVENTS

SUNDAY

Mardi Gras Brunch — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $18-$34. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

FEB. 9

Boots, Bubbles and Bourbon Extravaganza — To benefit Honor Flight of Southern Colorado with live entertainment, wine and bourbon tastings, wine pull and silent auction, 6-9 p.m., Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, $65. Tickets: honorflightsoco.net.

Country French Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $80. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

