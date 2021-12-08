CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Knife Skills, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 18.
• Yule Log Champagne, 1-3:30 or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 22, 24, 30 or 31.
• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or Tuesday or 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Seas the Day — Caribbean Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Thai Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Winter Salads, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Latin Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15, $60.
• Holiday Dips & Apps, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15, $60.
• Lefse & Knekkebrod, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Holiday Cookies and Cocktails, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Couples Class: Christmas in the Outback, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Young Chef: Christmas Cookie Decorating, for ages 9 and older with a parent, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $60.
• Feast of Seven Fishes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $90.
• Christmas in Santa Fe, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 16, $85.
• Couples Class: A Caribbean Christmas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, $180.
• Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Feast of the Seven Fishes — 6:30 p.m., Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., $80. Reservations required by Wednesday: 719-471-8200.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.