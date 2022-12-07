CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Buche de Noel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Oodles of Noodles, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Fix & Feast: Winter 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Yule Log: Coffee, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14.
• Southern Comforts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
• Bring the Heat, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 16.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Mediterranean Vegetarian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
Polka Dots and Curry — Registration: Call or go online for prices: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetarian Platter, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Rollin' Sushi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $95.
• Holiday Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Baking for the Holidays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• Pearl of India — Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Couples Class: A Winter Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, $195.
EVENTS
MONDAY
Fest of the Seven Fishes — 6:30 p.m., Paravicinis Italian Restaurant, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: 719-471-8200.
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
—
