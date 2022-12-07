food
Demara online

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

•  Buche de Noel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Oodles of Noodles, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17.

• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Fix & Feast: Winter 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Yule Log: Coffee, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14.

• Southern Comforts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

• Bring the Heat, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 16.

• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Mediterranean Vegetarian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.

Polka Dots and Curry — Registration: Call or go online for prices: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Vegetarian Platter, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.

• Rollin' Sushi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $95.

• Holiday Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.

• Baking for the Holidays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.

• Pearl of India — Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.

• Couples Class: A Winter Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, $195.

EVENTS

MONDAY

Fest of the Seven Fishes — 6:30 p.m., Paravicinis Italian Restaurant, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: 719-471-8200.

THROUGH JAN. 21

Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

THROUGH JAN. 28

Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH JAN. 29

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments