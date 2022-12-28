CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Kids — Eggcellent Eggs, 1-4 p.m. Friday.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Kids — Kickin' Chicken, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kids — Super Side Dishes, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Instant Pot, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 5.
• King Cake, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 5, 9-10 a.m. or 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 6.
• Fix & Feast: Winter 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7.
• Copy Cat, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Bombay Company, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Platter, 5-7 p.m. Jan. 7, $90.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: NYE Small Bites for a Big New Year, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday or Saturday, $220.
• New Year's Eve, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $99.
• Exotic Flavors of Polynesia, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• Tacos and Tostadas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4, $95.
• Pies & Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 5, $89.
• Nonna in the Kitchen — Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 7, $89.
• Couples Class: Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 7, $195.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Christmas Steakhouse Prime Rib Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: 719-633-0406.
SATURDAY
Macallan Whiskey New Year’s Eve Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St., Suite 160, Denver, $75; tinyurl.com/59wnw8ea.
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
