CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: India, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 6, $119.
• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 8, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Yule Log Champagne, 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
• King Cake, 9-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m., 3-4 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7.
• Cooking with Wine, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Jan. 11.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12.
• Winter Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• “Dave’s Faves” of 2021, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 30, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: New Year’s Eve in the Alps, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 or 31, $200.
• A Three Kings Day Celebration: Rosca de Reyes and Atole, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 6, $85.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 7, $190.
• Couples Class: Tacos, Tostadas and Anejos, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan.8, $190.
• Spanish Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11, $85.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
DEC. 30
Christmas Steakhouse Wine Dinner Carving Station — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
THROUGH FEB. 27
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
