CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Buche de Noel, 5-9 p.m. Friday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Yule Log — Champagne, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Kids — Dreamy Desserts, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Winter Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Spanish Morocco, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Kids Winter Day Camp: Taste of Mexico, for ages 11-14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 28-30, $175.
Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for prices, location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Holiday Special Cooking Class – Butter chicken, veggie fritters, rice, carrot pudding, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Fish Curry, Jerra Rice Masala Chai, Carrot Pudding, 5-7 p.m. Friday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Christmas in Chianti, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $195.
• Couples Class: Christmas in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• The Celebration Grazing Tables, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Couples Class: An Alpine New Year's Eve, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 28 or 30, $220.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Feast of the Seven Fishes — 5-7:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $70. Reservations: 719-598-8667.
DEC. 28
Laws Whiskey Pairing Dinner — 6 p.m., Foraged, 1825 Blake St., Denver, $75. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p8eu8a8.
DEC. 29
Christmas Steakhouse Prime Rib Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: 719-633-0406.
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
