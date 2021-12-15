CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Buche de Noel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, $119.
• A World of Taste: India, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 6, $119.
• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 8, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Winter Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
• Yule Log Champagne, 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 23.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
• King Cake, 9-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m., 3-4 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7.
• Cooking with Wine, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lefse & Knekkebrod, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Christmas Candy Workshop, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, $125.
• “Dave’s Faves” of 2021, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 30, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Christmas in Santa Fe, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Caribbean Christmas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: New Year’s Eve in the Alps, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 or 31, $200.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
DEC. 30
Christmas Steakhouse Wine Dinner Carving Station — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.