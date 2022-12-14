CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Culinary Date Night: German, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Holiday Breads, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Southern Comforts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Bring the Heat, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Kids — Knife Skills, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Fix & Feast: Winter 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kids — A Better Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 21.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Spanish Morocco, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 23, $75.
Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for prices, location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetarian Platter, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Celebration Bubbles, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $110.
• Yule Logs and Eggnog, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Christmas in the Caribbean Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Christmas Cookie Exchange, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Christmas in Guadalajara, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• Christmas in the Dolomites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Couples Class: A Merry Tiki Christmas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 21, $195.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Holiday Tea — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $35. Reservations: 719-598-8667.
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
