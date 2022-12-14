CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Culinary Date Night: German, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Holiday Breads, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Southern Comforts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Bring the Heat, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Kids — Knife Skills, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Fix & Feast: Winter 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Kids — A Better Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 21.

• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Spanish Morocco, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 23, $75.

Polka Dots and Curry — Call or go online for prices, location and registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Vegetarian Platter, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

 Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Celebration Bubbles, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $110.

• Yule Logs and Eggnog, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.

• Couples Class: Christmas in the Caribbean Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.

• Christmas Cookie Exchange, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.

• Christmas in Guadalajara, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.

• Christmas in the Dolomites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.

• Couples Class: A Merry Tiki Christmas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 21, $195.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Holiday Tea — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $35. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

THROUGH JAN. 21

Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

THROUGH JAN. 28

Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH JAN. 29

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com

