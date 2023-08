CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• American Regional Cooking: Rocky Mountain, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Whole Hog Butchery, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, $400.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Salads - The French Way, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Fascinating Fungi, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Cooking with Beer, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday or Saturday.

• Croissants, 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Charlottes, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Asian-Peruvian Favorites, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 20 or 27.

• Brownies, Blondies and Bars, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Macarons 201, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Shrimp, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

• Moroccan, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

• Palisade Peaches, 1-2 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Aug. 16 or 17.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Colorado Cuisine & Colorado Wines Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $85. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

FRIDAY

Crafts & Cocktails — 5:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$30. Reservations: tinyurl.com/56a8eys5.

SATURDAY

Brunchfest — Bottomless brunch, 1:30-4:40 p.m., Tivoli Quad, Denver, $59.99 and up. Tickets: brunch-so-hard.com.

Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — 3-6 p.m., Valley Hi Golf Course, Colorado Springs. Call or go online for prices: 719-597-1932, firstteesoco.org/tees-tacos-tequila.

Tequila and Tacos — Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/events/food-truck-tuesday.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].