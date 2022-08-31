CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French Asian, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Rice, Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Country vs. Country, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 or 10, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kouign Amann, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SEPT. 9
Hawaiian Luau & Polynesian Dance Party — 4-6:15 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Reservations: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
SEPT. 10
Seltzerland Hard Seltzer Festival — Taste more than 100 hard seltzers, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overland Golf Course, 1801 S. Huron St., Denver, $35-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2s3432r9.
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, with live music, open bar, amateur BBQ competition, kids’ area and more, 1-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road, $30-$40, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountain pigjig.com.
Brew Fest — Food booths, craft/micro beers and more, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
