CLASSES

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

• Sustainability Series: CSU Extension Pickling, for ages 12 and older, 11 a.m. Friday, $10.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• Street Food: Taiwan, 6-9 p.m. Friday, $119.

• French Regional Cooking: Provence, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Knife Skills, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday.

• Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Peruvian Savory Petit Fours, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

• Advanced Cake Decorating, 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Worldwide Curry, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• International Sandwiches, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday or Sept. 6.

• Brownies, Blondies and Bars, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

• Pasta Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

• Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

• Dreaming of Japan, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9.

• Modern Mexican, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., downtown, $19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

SEPT. 6-9

Denver Food & Wine Festival — Seminars, grand tasting and more, Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: denverfoodandwine.com.

SEPT. 9

Palmer Lake Wine Festival — Enjoy wine tastings from 25 Colorado wineries, live music, food and vendors, 1-5 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Palmer Lake Recreation Area, Palmer Lake, $45-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/23rtvcnv.

Park Hill Beer Fest — A '90s-themed throwback party with unlimited sampling, food trucks, '90s costume contest and dance party, 3-7 p.m., East 23rd Avenue and Oneida Street, Denver, $40 and up, $5 for designated driver, ages 21 and older. Tickets: beerfestco.com/parkhillbeerfest2023.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].