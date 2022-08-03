food

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Street Food Series: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Bubbles & Brunch, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• American Regional Cooking: California, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Puddings from Around the World, Thursday, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.

• Couples Class: Backyard Barbeque Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.

• Perfecting the Basics: Cheesecake, Cookies and Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Couples Class: Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.

• Italian Road Trip: Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, $85.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Cocktails and Croquet — To benefit the McAllister House Museum, 6-8 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Reservations: cocktails andcroquet2022.eventbrite.com.

Denver Burger Battle — More than 18 restaurants to compete, Auraria Campus — Tivoli Quad, Denver, $64 and up. Tickets: denverburgerbattle.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.

SATURDAY

Best of the West Wing Fest — To benefit Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale and Colorado Springs World Affairs Council, with 15 local wing restaurants, noon-8 p.m., FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/msf35ptz.

Taco Fest — Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.,

Brew Fest — Beer, food vendors, live music and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/ featured-events.

SUNDAY

Taste of the Valley — Great food and wine, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

