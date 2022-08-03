CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Street Food Series: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Bubbles & Brunch, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• American Regional Cooking: California, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Puddings from Around the World, Thursday, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: Backyard Barbeque Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Perfecting the Basics: Cheesecake, Cookies and Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Italian Road Trip: Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, $85.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Cocktails and Croquet — To benefit the McAllister House Museum, 6-8 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Reservations: cocktails andcroquet2022.eventbrite.com.
Denver Burger Battle — More than 18 restaurants to compete, Auraria Campus — Tivoli Quad, Denver, $64 and up. Tickets: denverburgerbattle.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
SATURDAY
Best of the West Wing Fest — To benefit Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale and Colorado Springs World Affairs Council, with 15 local wing restaurants, noon-8 p.m., FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/msf35ptz.
Taco Fest — Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.,
Brew Fest — Beer, food vendors, live music and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/ featured-events.
SUNDAY
Taste of the Valley — Great food and wine, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
