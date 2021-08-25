What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Lemon Lavender Cookies, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Taco Fiesta and Margaritas, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Peach Crisp, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Pasta Making and Wine, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Mediterranean, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 5-6 p.m. Friday.
• Chicken Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Summer Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Nepalese Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Spanish Tapas and Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Live from Havana — Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1, $85.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
A Night on the Ranch Farm Dinner — 5-9:30 p.m., Frost Farm, 17825 Hanover Road, Fountain, $165. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/8v4ts98n.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
On the Rocks Tastings — To benefit Rock Ledge Ranch, Tequila Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Friday, $60-$85; Whiskey Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Saturday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $80-$125. Reservations: ontherocksgog.com.
SATURDAY
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30 p.m., Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights, $120. Tickets required: tessacs.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, Registration required: manitousprings.org/manitou-springs- colorado-wine-festival.
SUNDAY
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave. Call for costs. Reservations: 471-8272, tinyurl.com/33xtnyv9.
The Art of Food Tours Five-Course Farm-to-Table Experience — 1 p.m., Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $225. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/jzsemtc.
TUESDAY
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
