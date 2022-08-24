CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• American Regional: Pacific Northwest, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• A World of Taste: Peru, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Veggies & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Vietnamese Street Food, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 9-11 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, noon-1 p.m. Aug. 31.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• National Toasted Marshmallow Day — Adult S’mores, Tuesday, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Italian Road Trip — Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: Pintxos in the Basque Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• State Fair: Ultimate Stick Food, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
EVENTS
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hogfest — Bacon and bourbon, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.
SATURDAY
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m., downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m., downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
Pasta in the Park — Pasta sauce cook-off; beer, wine and whiskey tastings; live and silent auctions to benefit TESSA, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Myron Stratton Home, 435 Gold Pass Heights, $120. Tickets: tessapasta22.givesmart.com.
SUNDAY
Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner — Noon-4 p.m., Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $15, $12 for ages 12 and younger, free for ages 2 and younger; sonsofitalypp.com.
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 AND OCT. 20
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., TAPAteria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: tapateria.com/events- paella-on-the-patio.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
