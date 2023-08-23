CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• Street Food: Southeast Asia, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Culinary Date Night: Pacific Northwest, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• High Altitude Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Mediterranean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or Friday.

• French Cookies, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Kids - Lunch Box Life, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Asian-Peruvian Favorites, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Pâte à Choux, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Croissants, 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday.

• Macarons 201, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Elevated Tacos, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

• Sheet Pan Dinners, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Palisade Peaches, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 30.

Noble Riot Wine Bar — 1330 27th St., Denver. Registration: nobleriot.com.

• Wine School: Brunello di Montalcino 101, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, $59.

• Wine School: Blind Tastings Basics, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, $39.

EVENTS

FRIDAY

Philanthropy on the Farm Outdoor Farm-to-Table Dinner — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, 5-11 p.m., Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $500. Reservations: [email protected].

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3:30-6 p.m., downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

SATURDAY

Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10 p.m., TESSA 435 Gold Pass Heights, $120. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/lyJ.

Murder Mystery Dinner - Death at the Derby — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Call for times, cost and reservations: 719-685-1864.

SUNDAY

Royal Bohemian Tea — 1-4 p.m., Rockledge Lodge, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $25-$60. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4vwsfr6u.

Clam Jam — 2 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $90. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

