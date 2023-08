CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Tapas, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• American Regional Cooking: New Orleans, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Knife Skills, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

• Sushi, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9, $130.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Poke and Sushi, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Strawberry Cake, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Savory Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Advanced Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Sourdough, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Croissants, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday; 4-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Aug. 9.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Denver Burger Battle — Denver's top burger restaurant compete, Auraria Campus, Denver; denverburgerbattle.com.

SATURDAY

Indian Food Festival — Food, market and more, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Academy International Elementary School, 8550 Charity Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/msphewce.

Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Championship Series — BBQ pit masters competition and more, noon-4 p.m., Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que, 5245 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3md2ufyz.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park, go online for prices. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

SATURDAY AND OCT. 7

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., $30. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

SUNDAY

Honey Festival — With vendors, music, kids corner and more, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., O'Brien Park, downtown Parker. Registration: parkerarts.org/event/the-honey-festival.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].