CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Lemon Raspberry Tart, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Boozy Baking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Willie Wonka Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Creme Brulee, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French Caribbean, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Burger Blast, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Sauces 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
• Mediterranean, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 26.
• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 5-6 p.m. Aug. 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Persian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• French Macarons, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 25, $65.
• Nepalese Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 26, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Sultry Summer Pies and Sips, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Couples Class: Korean Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• A Trip to Bologna, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• East Meets West: Asian Latin Fusion, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, $85.
• Spanish Tapas and Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, $85.
• Couples Class: Live from Havana — Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, $180.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Front Range Wine Festival — With more than 35 Colorado wineries, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.
AUG. 27
A Night on the Ranch Farm Dinner — 5-9:30 p.m., Frost Farm, 17825 Hanover Road, Fountain, $165. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/8v4ts98n.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH NOV. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
