CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Seafood 201, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $125.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-noon, Thursday-Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17.
• BBQ — Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 18.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• French Macarons, Aug. 17, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: De La Madre — The Puerto Rican Family Tables, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: The Southern Chinese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $170.
• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, $85.
• An Oregon Vineyard Harvest, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18, call for prices.
EVENTS
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Wine Classic — Wine tastings, live music and more, Vail; vailwine classic.com.
Peach Festival — Vendors, food, live music and more, Palisade; tinyurl.com/yckscsyf.
SATURDAY
RiNo Beer Fest — Zeppelin Station, Denver, go online for prices; beerfestco.com.
Tequila and Tacos — Vendors, tequila and more, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.
SUNDAY
Hillside Beer Adventure — 3-7 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $35-$60. Tickets: tinyurl.com/wsjwu79k.
AUG. 19
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $50 and up. Reservations: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.