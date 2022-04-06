CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Street Food: Taiwan, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Holiday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. April 13.
• Ruff Puff: The Approachable Laminated Dough, 6-9:30 p.m. April 14.
• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Fest 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Chocolate with Darlee 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday or Monday.
• Opera Cake, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon April 13.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 13.
• Quick Desserts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon April 14.
• Spring Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14.
• Moroccan, 9 a.m.-noon April 15.
• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 15.
• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon April 16.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 1-4 p.m. April 16.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. April 19.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Hams, Explained, April 15, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Pizza Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Around the World Dessert Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• Couples Class: East Meets West — Latin Asian Fusion, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 14, $190.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333, ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
APRIL 20
Goodwill Annual Dinner — 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, Hall B, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3v8vyyum.
APRIL 23
Culinary Passport — To benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $51.75. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.com.
