CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Real Southern, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Pâte à Choux, 1-4 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.
• Kids - Knife Skills 201, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon Monday or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 16.
• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 1-4 p.m. April 15.
• Colorado Cuisine, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14 or 9 a.m.-noon April 15.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 15.
• Sweet Pies, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. April 17.
• Oodles of Noodles, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 17.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 18.
• Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 19.
• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20.
EVENTS
TODAY-SATURDAY
Taste of Vail — With more than 50 wineries paired with food creations, Vail. Tickets: tasteofvail.com.
APRIL 12
Colorado Pint Day — More than 200 participating breweries in Colorado with $1 of each Colorado Pint Day limited edition glassware donated to Colorado Brewers Guild. Go online for list of participating breweries: coloradobeer.org/colorado-pint-day.
APRIL 16
Frokost — Authentic Scandinavian buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $22-$25, $10 for ages 10-16. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com.
APRIL 22
Beer Fest — Unlimited samplings from more than 20 breweries, Freedom Street Social, Arvada; tinyurl.com/a82pmafk.
APRIL 23
Paella on the Patio — Noon-7 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.
APRIL 26
Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75 or $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.
