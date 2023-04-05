CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Real Southern, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Pâte à Choux, 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.

• Kids - Knife Skills 201, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon Monday or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 16.

• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 1-4 p.m. April 15.

• Colorado Cuisine, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12.

• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13.

• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14 or 9 a.m.-noon April 15.

• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 15.

• Sweet Pies, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. April 17.

• Oodles of Noodles, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 17.

• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 18.

• Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 19.

• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20.

EVENTS

TODAY-SATURDAY

Taste of Vail — With more than 50 wineries paired with food creations, Vail. Tickets: tasteofvail.com.

APRIL 12

Colorado Pint Day — More than 200 participating breweries in Colorado with $1 of each Colorado Pint Day limited edition glassware donated to Colorado Brewers Guild. Go online for list of participating breweries: coloradobeer.org/colorado-pint-day.

APRIL 16

Frokost — Authentic Scandinavian buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $22-$25, $10 for ages 10-16. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com.

APRIL 22

Beer Fest — Unlimited samplings from more than 20 breweries, Freedom Street Social, Arvada; tinyurl.com/a82pmafk.

APRIL 23

Paella on the Patio — Noon-7 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.

APRIL 26

Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75 or $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.