CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Modern Israeli, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Italian Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Street Food Series: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• American Pie, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Country vs. Country, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• French Asian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 4.
• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 5.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon May 6.
• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 6.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Colorado Fare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 4, $85.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Roma, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 6, $180.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Wine Dinner — Washington State — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $85. Reservations: 719-633-0406.
SATURDAY
Brew at the Zoo — 2-6 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, $20-$40. Tickets: pueblozoo.org/brew.
Grapes of Gratitude — Competitive wine tasting and fundraiser to benefit Victory Service Dogs, 5-9 p.m., The Loft, 2506 W. Colorado Ave., Suite C, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/3ee87bkm.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
