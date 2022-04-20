What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Baking with Grace — Rhapsody, 121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-344-4505.
• Mommy & Me Cake Decorating Class, 11 a.m. Saturday, $50.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Wake Up & Bake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sip and Savor — Wine Tasting 2, 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Spring Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sip and Savor – Wine Tasting 2, 6-7 p.m. Friday.
• Pork Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Country vs. Country, 9 a.m.-noon April 27 or 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 30.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 27 or 28, 9-11:30 a.m. April 28.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Under Pressure — Spring Favorites, April 27.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Sweet and Savory Hand Pies, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: A Regional Italian Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• An International Vegan Spring, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 27, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
The Big Stir Festival — Celebrating women in the food, drink and hospitality industry with seminars, tasty treats and more, 1-5 p.m., Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver, $45-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/fr949f46.
Culinary Passport — To benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $51.75. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.com.
SUNDAY
Frokost — An Authentic Norwegian Breakfast — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $10-$25. Reservations required by Wednesday: sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.
TUESDAY
Goat Patch Beer Pairing Dinner — 6 p.m., Homa at Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., $69. Reservations: tinyurl.com/mrx994d6, 719-475-9700.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
Email information to listings@gazette.com.