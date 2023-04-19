CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• French Regional Cooking: Alsace, 6-9:30 p.m. April 28.

• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. April 30.

• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. May 4.

• Street Food Series: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. May 5.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Macarons 101, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, 1-4 p.m. April 28.

• Les Trois Meringues, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon Monday.

• Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Vegetables - The French Way, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon April 26.

• Veggies & Alt Grains, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 26.

• Colorado Cuisine, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 27, 9 a.m.-noon April 28.

• Sweet Pies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 29.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. April 29, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-noon May 1.

• Bread, 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. May 1.

• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon May 2.

• Quick Desserts, 5:30-8 p.m. May 2.

• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 3.

• Macarons 101, 1-4 p.m. May 3.

• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 4, 9 a.m.-noon May 5.

• Sweet Petit Fours, 1-4 p.m. May 5.

• Fix & Feast: Spring 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 5.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Beer Fest — Unlimited sampling from more than 20 breweries, Freedom Street Social, Arvada, $40 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/a82pmafk.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Wine Walk — With grand tastings, dinners, seminars and more, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: coloradowinewalk.com.

SUNDAY

Paella on the Patio — Noon-7 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.

APRIL 26

Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75 or $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.

APRIL 29

Brew at the Zoo — 2-6 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, $45-$50. Tickets: pueblozoo.org/brew.

MAY 9

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Registration required by May 5: tri-lakescares.org.

