CLASSES
Baking with Grace — Rhapsody, 121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-344-4505.
• Mommy & Me Cake Decorating Class, 11 a.m. April 23, $50.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Ruff Puff: The Approachable Laminated Dough, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. April 21.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Spring Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Moroccan, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Potatoes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20.
• Sip and Savor — Wine Tasting 2, 6-7 p.m. April 21.
• Spring Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon April 22.
• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Hams, Explained, Friday, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: East Meets West — Latin Asian Fusion, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $190.
• Crepes and Cocktails, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: The Modern Italian Chef, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Spanish Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 20, $90.
• Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 21, $90.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
APRIL 20
Goodwill Annual Dinner — 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, Hall B, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3v8vyyum.
APRIL 23
The Big Stir Festival — Celebrating women in the food, drink and hospitality industry with seminars, tasty treats and more, 1-5 p.m., Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver, $55-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/fr949f46.
Culinary Passport — To benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $51.75. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.com.
