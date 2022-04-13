CLASSES

Baking with Grace — Rhapsody, 121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-344-4505.

• Mommy & Me Cake Decorating Class, 11 a.m. April 23, $50.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Ruff Puff: The Approachable Laminated Dough, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. April 21.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Spring Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Moroccan, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Potatoes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20.

• Sip and Savor — Wine Tasting 2, 6-7 p.m. April 21.

• Spring Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon April 22.

• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 22.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Hams, Explained, Friday, $75.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: East Meets West — Latin Asian Fusion, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $190.

• Crepes and Cocktails, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.

• Couples Class: The Modern Italian Chef, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Spanish Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 20, $90.

• Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 21, $90.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

APRIL 20

Goodwill Annual Dinner — 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, Hall B, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3v8vyyum.

APRIL 23

The Big Stir Festival — Celebrating women in the food, drink and hospitality industry with seminars, tasty treats and more, 1-5 p.m., Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver, $55-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/fr949f46.

Culinary Passport — To benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $51.75. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.com.

