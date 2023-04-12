CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• American Regional Cooking: Southern, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. April 21.
• French Regional Cooking: Alsace, 6-9:30 p.m. April 28.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sweet Pies, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Monday.
• Oodles of Noodles, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 19.
• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20.
• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 21.
• Macarons 101, 1-4 p.m. April 22 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 24 or 1-4 p.m. April 28.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 22.
• Les Trois Meringues, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 23 or 9 a.m.-noon April 24.
• Sauces, 9 a.m.-noon April 25.
• Vegetables - The French Way, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 25.
• Veggies & Alt Grains, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 26.
• Colorado Cuisine, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 27 or 9 a.m.-noon April 28.
Wine School — Pairing Mediterranean cuisine with American wines, 6 p.m. April 19, Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 2117 Templeton Gap Road, Suite 130, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8jr6t7.
EVENTS
SUNDAY
Frokost — Authentic Scandinavian buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $22-$25, $10 for ages 10-16. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.
APRIL 22
Beer Fest — Unlimited sampling from more than 20 breweries, Freedom Street Social, Arvada; tinyurl.com/a82pmafk.
APRIL 22-23
Colorado Wine Walk — With grand tastings, dinners, seminars and more, Denver. Go online for prices: coloradowinewalk.com.
APRIL 23
Paella on the Patio — Noon-7 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.
APRIL 26
Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75 or $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.
APRIL 29
Brew at the Zoo — 2-6 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, $45-$50. Tickets: pueblozoo.org/brew.
