AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Hanson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: R&B Rewind — Featuring Keith Sweat, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.
Friday: Apashe — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Brandi Carlile — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56.50 and up; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Dave Matthews Band — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.50-$155; AX.
Saturday: Five Iron Frenzy — With The Planet Smashers, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Saturday: Minnesota — With Zeke Beats, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Sunday: Lane 8 — With Le Youth, Massane, Embrz, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Monday: The National — With Lucy Dacus, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56-$89.95; AX.
Monday: Tinariwen — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $32; AX.
Tuesday: Sun Room — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Wilco — With Margo Price, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.
Wednesday: The Head and the Heart — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Boris & Nothing — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Sept. 15: Health & Perturbator — With Street Sects, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.
Sept. 15: The Head and the Heart — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.
Sept. 15: Kip Moore — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $46 and up; TM.
Sept. 15: The War and Treaty — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Oct. 16: “The Chinese Lady” — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Saturday: I Got Your Back — An immersive theatre experience, 4-8 p.m., The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices: mirrorimagearts.org/events/ igotyourback2022.
Saturday: Ken Jeong & Joel McHale — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59.95-$99.95; AX.
Saturday-Oct. 15: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.
Sunday: Stories on Stage — “The Banned Books Club” — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.
Sunday: ChavoRucos Tour — 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Sunday: “Amalia” — Presented by ArtistiCO Dance Co., 7 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $55-$100; AX.
Tuesday: Bert Kreischer — With Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$129.95; AX.
Through Sept. 25: “NEWSical the Musical” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $48-$52; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 9: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Friday-April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblo historymuseum.org.
Through Sept. 29: Mountainside Art Guild Mountainside Miniatures Art Show — Lakewood Art Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; mtnsideartguild.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Art in the Park — Art, music, food trucks and more, Brighton; brightonco.gov/131/brighton-events.
Saturday-Sunday: Fiber Arts Festival — Vendors, make-and-take activities, beer garden and more, Salida; salidachamber.org.
