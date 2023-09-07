AX: axs.com

MUSIC

Friday: Endless Sunshine — With The Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Briston Maroney, The Velveteers, Co-Stanza, The Mañanas, Blankslate, 5 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver, $75 and up; AX.

Friday: Wu-Tang Clan & Run the Jewels — With Deltron 3030, featuring The Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automaker and Kid Koala, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.50 and up; AX.

Friday: DJ Diesel — 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$39.95; AX.

Friday: Drake — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Friday: Here Comes the Mummies — With Perpetual Groove, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50; AX.

Friday: Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad — With Riddy Arman, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Friday: Planet Bloop — With Rsenik, BWRZ, Jix, Rij, Reds, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Brandi Carlile — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $80 and up; AX.

Saturday: Lane 8 — 3 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver, $75 and up; AX.

Saturday: Yacht Rock Revue — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$85; AX.

Saturday: Fortunate Youth — With Kash'd Out, Dubbest, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50-$59.50; AX.

Saturday: Here Come the Mummies — With Perpetual Groove, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Saturday: Youth Lagoon — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Saturday: Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad — With Riddy Arman, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Sunday: Sylvan Esso — With Reyna Tropical, GRRL, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Sunday: RBD — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Sunday: The Jayhawks — With Freedy Johnston, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$37.50; AX.

Monday: Steve Miller Band — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $99 and up; AX.

Monday: Generationals — With Ramesh, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Monday: Yoke Lore — With Girlhouse, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50-$70; AX.

Monday: Sylvan Esso — With GRRL, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95 and up; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Flume — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $60 and up; AX.

Wednesday: The Heavy Heavy — With Bad Britton, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Wednesday: Danna Paola — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Sept. 14: The Revivalists — With Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74 and up; AX.

Sept. 14: Jonas Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Sept. 14: Brothers of Brass — With Los Mocochetes, ManyColors, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.50; AX.

Sept. 14: iKON — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $50 and up; AX.

Sept. 14: Jai Wolf — With Evan Giia, Myrne, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40; AX.

Sept. 14: Ravenscoon — With smith., Green Matter, w/out, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $23-$25; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Sept. 24: "Seussical" — Presented by the Now Theatre Co., Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $22 and up; performancenow.org.

Saturday-Oct. 14: "The Minutes" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices; curioustheatre.org.

Through Sept. 17: "Beetlejuice" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Oct. 8: "A Little Night Music" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Friday-Feb. 18: "Cowboy" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices; mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12; fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Archtop Guitar Music Festival — Celebrating the art, science and passion behind the guitar, Arvada; archtopfestival.com.

Saturday: Colorado Artfest — With artists from across the country, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

Saturday: Art in the Park — Local, regional and international artists, Brighton; brightonco.gov/1625/art-in-the-Park.

Saturday: "Fight the Stigma" Music Festival — Aims to break down barriers, challenge stigmas and foster a sense of community support for those affected by addiction or mental health challenges, Lyric Cinema, Fort Collins; tinyurl.com/28yzf59b.

Saturday: High Peaks Music Festival — True Americana music, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Saturday-Sunday: ART! Pagosa — Art, food and music, downtown Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Saturday-Sunday: Fiber Arts Festival — Vendors, beer and wine garden and more, Riverside Park, Salida; salidafiberfestival.com.

