AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Oak Ridge Boys — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $39.50-$79.50; PMH.
Friday: RL Grime — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35.75 and up; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Flamingosis — 9 p.m. Friday, Boulder Theater, Boulder, $18-$22; 9 p.m. Saturday , Ogden Theater, Denver, $20-$75; AX.
Saturday: 311 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: The Kingston Trio — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $46 and up; TM.
Saturday: The California Honeydrops — With Valerie June, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50; AX.
Saturday: Tekashi 6ix9ine — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; AX.
Saturday: The Marías — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Sunday: Julian Lage — 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $21-$23; AX.
Monday: Bob Mould Band — With Distortion and Blue Hearts, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Monday: Leon Bridges — With The Marías, Abraham Alexander, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $60.95 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Bayside — With Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50; AX.
Tuesday: Men I Trust — With Michael Seyer, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Leon Bridges — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.50-$99.50; AX.
Wednesday: Lucy Dacus — With Bartees Strange, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Brasstracks — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Oct. 7: Badflower — With Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Oct. 7: Pat Metheny Side-Eye — With James Francies & Joe Dyson, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $60-$85; AX.
Oct. 7: Jade Bird — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Oct. 7-9: Illenium — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Heather McMahan — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Sunday: G.O.A.T Gold Over America Tour — Starring Simone Biles, 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $26 and up; TM.
Sunday: Neil deGrasse Tyson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $65 and up; TM.
Wednesday: The Price is Right Live — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$59.95; AX.
Wednesday: Band of Mothers Podcast Live — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $25; CW.
Oct. 7: The Price is Right Live — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $46-$56; PMH.
ART
Saturday-Nov. 7: “Alebrije: Xólotl” — Monumental sculpture by contemporary Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/alebrije-xolotl.
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99. Tickets required: denvervangogh.com.
FESTIVALS
Wednesday-Dec. 21: JAAMM Festival — With Jewish arts, authors, movies and music, Denver. Go online for tickets prices: jccdenver.org/arts-culture/festivals/jaamm-festival.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM