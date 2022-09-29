AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Todd Snider — With Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $32 and up; TM.
Friday: Gramatik — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.75-$94.74; AX.
Friday: Fruition with Heavy Diamond Ring — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Kaivon — With Juelz, Vavn, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Amyl and the Sniffers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Saturday: Julian Lage — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $21-$89.20; AX.
Saturday: Zeal and Ardor — With Sylvaine, Imperial Triumphant, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35.50; AX.
Sunday: Fred Again — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50-$99.95; AX.
Sunday: Steve Lacy — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $37.50-$79.50; AX.
Monday: Tessa Violet — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Monday: Declan McKenna — With Annie Dirusso, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Tuesday: CAAMP — With Futurebirds & Little Miami, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.95-$99.95; AX.
Tuesday: Joe Satriani — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42 and up; TM.
Tuesday: RY X — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Alec Benjamin — With Claire Rosinkranz, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $34.95-$84.95; AX.
Wednesday: Manchester Orchestra — With Petey, Creeks, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$65; AX.
Oct. 6: Amanda Shires — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Oct. 15: “Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake.” — Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver, pay-what-you-can; buntport.com.
Friday-Nov. 6: “Much Ado About Nothing” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Saturday: My Brother, My Brother and Me — 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $42.50; AX.
Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 6: “Carnaval” and “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Elaine Wolf Theater, JCC Mizel Arts and Cultural Center, Denver; 7 p.m. Oct. 6, PACE Center, Parker, $20-$30; balletariel.org.
Through Oct. 8: “Dry Lane” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, $15 and up; benchmarktheatre.com.
Through Oct. 9: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 15: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.
Through Oct. 16: “The Piano Teacher” — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 16: “The Chinese Lady” — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Saturday-Jan. 2: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Saturday-Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
